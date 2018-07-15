Tony Romo wins celebrity American Century Championship

Tony Romo is on a roll on the links.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback crushed a Wisconsin amateur field last week, and he now has another tournament win under his belt.

Romo closed out the title Sunday at the celebrity American Century Championship, accruing 71 points in the modified stableford format at Edgewood Tahoe in Stateline, Nev., to win by three over three-time defending champion Mark Mulder.

Romo had finished runner-up three times at the event, but now he has a first place here on his mantle. He does so the same year he made his PGA Tour debut.

“I think you are comfortable in situations when it is important. You ultimately rely on your fundamentals,” Romo said. “Listen, I’ve also been there where my game wasn’t as sharp. I’ve obviously practiced more in the three or four months leading up since I have had time trying to get good. I usually am mentally stronger when I am actually playing better. It was good. Putting was real solid, made the big ones today. Sometimes that is the difference.”

Over three rounds, Romo made 13 birdies against six bogeys and a double. He scored 26 points in the second round and 27 in the final round. He would’ve finished 69-68 on the par 72 in a stroke-play format.

Ray Allen tied for third with 66 points. Two-time champion Mark Rypien scored 56 points to place eighth.