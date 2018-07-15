Vanderbilt's John Augenstein closes out Players Amateur win

John Augenstein authored four rounds in the 60s at the Players Amateur, and that ensured he wouldn’t be caught.

The Vanderbilt junior began Sunday at Berkeley Hall Club’s North Course with a two-shot lead but doubled that by day’s end. A closing 4-under 67 got him a 16-under 268 total and a four-shot win.

With the victory, Augenstein earns an exemption into the 2019 RBC Heritage.

This is a nice punctuation on the middle of what has been a strong summer for Augenstein. The Owensboro, Ky., product previously tied for sixth at the Northeast Amateur and tied for fourth at the Sunnehanna Amateur.

Augenstein was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2017 and followed that up with a sophomore season in 2017-18 that saw him garner honorable mention All-America honors in a campaign that included a win and six other top 10s.

His final round at the Players Amateur included birdies in three of his first eight holes and he had just one bogey on the day. Augenstein went 66-67-68-67 on the week.

Andy Zhang, who will turn pro soon after two years at Florida, finished second at 12 under, while Ohio State’s Will Grimmer placed solo third at 11 under.

Thomas Walsh, a senior at Virginia, closed in 62 to tie for fourth at 10 under.