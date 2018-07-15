Vijay Singh takes Senior Players in playoff for first Champions major

Vijay Singh never had much luck at the Players Championship in his prime, with no wins and a lone runner-up finish behind Tiger Woods in 2001.

Sunday he found the Senior Players Championship a little more to his liking, defeating Jeff Maggert on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff to score his first senior major victory at Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Ill.

Singh began the final round one shot back of co-leaders Scott McCarron, Bart Bryant and Maggert. He shot 5-under 67 in the final round and striped his approach at the second playoff hole for a decisive tap-in birdie.

Singh shot 20-under 268 to pick up the second individual senior win of his career and second this season, four months after his victory at the Toshiba Classic.

“Winning my first tournament at the beginning of the year was big,” Singh said. “And now I’ve won this one, so I look forward to winning a lot more now. I always say, you get the first one out of the way, you can win a lot more after that.”

Singh, 55, continues to play part time on the PGA Tour and finished 49th at the Masters in April. And while he’s had success on the Champions Tour, it’s clear he still wants to compete on the biggest stage as long as he can. Having earned an exemption into the 2019 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Singh said he was really happy to get into the “real” Players Championship next year.

“I think the Champions (Tour) is a little bit more relaxed,” Singh said. “Most times we play three rounds, and there’s not that many crowds out here. … I mean, it wasn’t that bad of a crowd. It was still exciting out there, you know? Any time you’re in the lead or you’re close to the lead, you get your blood flowing a little bit.”

Maggert shot 4-under 68 in the final round and just needed to play his last three holes at even par to take the title. A bogey at No. 16 brought him back to 20 under for the week and ultimately cost him a shot at his third senior major.

Brandt Jobe finished alone in third at 18 under while McCarron and Jerry Kelly finished T-4 at 17 under.

“Any time you win a tournament, no matter what it is, you feel accomplishment,” Singh said. “I feel like I played well and it’s a win. A win is a win.”

So Singh wasn’t exactly doing cartwheels in the parking lot and readying a victory parade. Maybe in a few more years, once Singh is physically unable to compete on PGA Tour, some wins will mean more than others. Gwk