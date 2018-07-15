Web.com Tour: Cameron Champ earns 1st pro victory

Web.com Tour

What: Utah Championship

Where: Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

Winner: Cameron Champ

Money: $126,000

Score: 24-under 260

Buzz: Champ earned his first professional victory thanks to a 3-under 68 in the final round. It was a natural development given what we’ve seen out of the 23-year-old from Sacramento, Calif. lately. Champ turned pro after finishing T-32 at the 2017 U.S. Open and hasn’t disappointed in his rookie season. The Utah Championship marked his fifth consecutive top-10 finish, one which gives him a great chance at PGA Tour status for 2018-19. He earned the one-shot victory despite a bogey at No. 18, his second of the round, while Steven Ihm finished solo second at 23 under. Sam Burns was third at 22 under and Erik Barnes and Jim Knous were T-4 at 21 under. Knous set the tournament’s 54-hole scoring record at 22 under but shot 1-over 72 in the final round to fall off pace.