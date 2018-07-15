Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Michael Kim, John Deere Classic

Michael Kim Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Winner's Bag: Michael Kim, John Deere Classic

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Michael Kim, John Deere Classic

The clubs Michael Kim used to win the 2018 John Deere Classic:

DRIVER: Titleist TS2 (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 60X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 917F2 (16.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 70 TX shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 816H1 (21 degrees), Graphite Design Tour AD DI-85 X Hybrid shaft

IRONS: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), 718 AP2 (5-PW), with True Temper XP 115 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron GSS Newport 350 prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Cord

, , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home