Winner's Bag: Michael Kim, John Deere Classic

The clubs Michael Kim used to win the 2018 John Deere Classic:
DRIVER: Titleist TS2 (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 60X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 917F2 (16.5 degrees), with Aldila Rogue Black 70 TX shaft
HYBRID: Titleist 816H1 (21 degrees), Graphite Design Tour AD DI-85 X Hybrid shaft
IRONS: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), 718 AP2 (5-PW), with True Temper XP 115 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron GSS Newport 350 prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Cord
