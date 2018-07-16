2018 British Open: Padraig Harrington believes experience, smarts will be rewarded at Carnoustie

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Padraig Harrington’s career has been as much about tenacity as talent, a combination of grim determination and an unflappable demeanor. That’s the kind of personality that succeeds at this dour links, which has never rewarded a flashy, mercurial type with a Claret Jug.

Look at the champions who have survived the Tartan Death March at Carnoustie, the most brutally demanding course on the Open rota: Harrington, Lawrie, Watson, Player, Hogan. Contenders grind here, pretenders are ground down.

“At Carnoustie you have to hit the shots. You just continually have to keep hitting big shots. There’s a lot of questions to be asked,” Harrington said Monday. “You have to be that character. You’re going to take a shot on, it won’t work out, but you can’t second guess yourself afterwards. You have to have that mentality that you are the man.”

“You’ve got to believe in yourself.”

The Irishman’s belief has been tested plenty just on Carnoustie’s closing hole. He was eliminated from the 1992 Amateur Championship here after double bogeys on the last two holes. On the final hole of regulation in 2007 he twice found Barry Burn, the stone-walled stream that winds along the right side of the hole and cuts in front of the green. Another double, though he bested Sergio Garcia in the ensuing playoff to win the first of his three major titles.

He found the burn again this week during a practice round, but not by missing a drive to the right. He hit it right down the gut. On a firm and fiery course, his ball ran and ran — into the water fronting the green, 457 yards away.

“The 18th is the toughest finishing hole in major golf,” he said, rioting in understatement.

The two-time Open champion turns 47 next month. If he wins a third title this week, Old Paddy would surpass Old Tom Morris as the Open’s oldest winner. Morris was 46 when he set that record 151 years ago.

A Harrington victory is unlikely — a T-20 finish at St. Andrews three years ago is his best result since his 2008 win at Royal Birkdale — but not inconceivable. Four men over age 40 have won the Open in the last two decades, an indicator of the value of guile at this event.

Harrington admits experience is an advantage, but there’s always the point for elite players where experience becomes scar tissue.

”There’s no doubt innocence is a very nice thing to have,” he said. “Experience at some stage works well in your favor, and then there’s a tipping point. Who knows where that tipping point is? I live in the hope that if you come out the far side — because I’ve obviously gone over that tipping point — that you could actually be better than ever.

“Why not live and hope.”

While Harrington didn’t actually pick himself to win this week, he does believe a player with similar traits will be on top come Sunday night. Someone who is patient, a thoughtful strategist, someone able to deal with the often cruel vagaries of the links game.

Ever the iconoclastic thinker, Harrington even argues that big hitters who are cautious will face a longer test than smart, shorter players.

“I’m not sure if this is going to be the toughest Open ever or the easiest Open. I would pick the guys who don’t necessarily hit it that long, don’t spin it that much, and will just thread it out there between the bunkers,” he said. “The guys that thread the ball are going to be happy to run the ball through that gap, and other players who are a bit more cautious will be playing the course from 40 yards back.”

“They’ll end up playing a shorter course than some of the big hitters.”

Of course, three-and-a-half days of fine work can be undone at the business end of Carnoustie, as Harrington knows well.

“You could have a good score, you still have to get home to the clubhouse,” he said. “It’s a difficult stretch, and to have them the last four holes of a championship really is what makes Carnoustie as tough as it is.”