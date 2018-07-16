2018 British Open: 10 players to watch at Carnoustie

Here are 10 players to watch this week during the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie this week. The 147 Open begins Thursday. The defending champion is Jordan Spieth.

(OWGR rankings are as of July 15.)

Dustin Johnson

OWGR: 1

Best British Open finish: T-2 (2011)

Last three British Opens: T-49, T-9, T-54

This season: Wins at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and FedEx St. Jude Classic, plus overall usual steadiness of eight top-10s in 12 starts.

Why he could win: Loves links golf, has a natural ability to learn a course pretty quickly and his enjoyment of creative shots is under-appreciated. Started off in command at Shinnecock Hills before a rough third round exacerbated by extreme conditions. Rallied to finish third. Figures to come to Carnoustie on a mission after watching gym buddy Brooks Koepka win.

Holding him back: Not much. You can quibble with his short game most if looking for a weakness. Putter certainly was balky on the weekend at Shinnecock, but history may say those conditions aren’t the best barometer.