Clubs: Ping Glide Forged wedge

Price: $217.50 each with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips; $232.50 with Alta CB graphite shafts

Specs: Forged 8620 carbon steel and tungsten. 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60-degrees versions.

The Goal

With the Glide Forged, Ping is aiming to make a softer feeling, control-oriented wedge that allows golfers to personalize their short-game clubs more than ever.

The Scoop

With very few exceptions, Ping irons and wedges have been cast, which is a manufacturing method that involves red-hot liquid metal being pouring into molds before being cleaned, polished and built into clubs. With the Glide Forged wedges, the Phoenix-based company is using a different method, forging, which pounds and presses solid pieces of hot metal into the desired shapes.

The Glide Forged wedges, which were made using the feedback of Ping’s tour staff, are made from 8620 carbon steel, an exceptionally soft material that should enhance golfers’ sense of touch and feel around the greens. A small amount of tungsten has been positioned in the toe to counteract the weight of the hosel and pull the ideal hitting are into the middle of the face.

The grooves are all milled into the faces using the same method first found in the Glide 2.0 wedges. The company said that the process allows Ping to make sharper edge radius, which should help players generate more greenside spin.

“The Glide Forged wedge represents an exciting new direction for us,” said John K. Solheim, Ping’s president. “It’s also our first fully forged wedge offering in several years and it comes with the ability for golfers to create a truly unique wedge by adding custom graphics, stamping and paint fills. The combination of the wedge’s technology and the customization options gives golfers a great opportunity to improve their short games while creating a wedge that’s totally unique to them.”

The customization that Solheim referred to comes into play when golfers visit ping.com/glideforgedcustom. On that site, players can choose from four different graphics (an American flag, an Arizona desert scene, the Mr. Ping logo and a boomerang), have letters and numbers stamped into the heads and select from 12 different paint fill colors.