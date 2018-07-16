Clubs: Ping i210 irons

Price: $137.50/club True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips; $152.50/club with ALTA CB graphite shafts.

Specs: 431 stainless steel head with machined face, elastomer vibration-dampening insert and water-repelling finish.

Available: Pre-order and fitting, July 16

The Goal

The i210 irons are designed for better players who place a premium on feel, precision and control in their irons, but who also want the forgiveness that comes from a cavity-back.

The Scoop

Several of Ping’s staff players rely on the iBlade irons to give them the maximum amount of feel and control. While that club has some perimeter weighting, make no mistake about it, it requires players to make a solid strike to reap the benefits it offers. For players who prefer a slightly more-forgiving club, who but don’t want the size of a game-improvement iron like Ping’s G irons, the company is releasing the i210.

Cast from 431 stainless steel, it’s face, grooves and the back cavity behind the hitting area have been machine milled to guarantee they are created to the highest possible tolerances.

By enlarging the back cavity and filling it with an elastomer insert that is 30 percent larger than the insert found in the i200 irons, Ping has not only shifted more of the head’s overall weight to the perimeter, which increases forgiveness, it has also made the i210 irons feel softer at impact.

“The soft feel of the i210 irons is unlike any we’ve ever offered,” said John K. Solheim, Ping’s president. “We know players who rely on precise iron play also require exceptional feel to control their ball flight and trajectories. The improvements to the tuning port and elastomer insert along with the exacting, refined details of the i210 iron offer a new level of performance for this style of iron.”

While this iron is easier to hit than the iBlade, it has still been designed with a relatively-thin topline, narrow sole and minimal offset to make it appealing to elite players. Several Ping staff players have already made the switch to the i210 irons, including Tyrrell Hatton, Hunter Mahan and the winner of the 2018 Scottish Open, Brandon Stone.

Available in a 3- through 9-iron, as well as a pitching wedge and gap wedge, each i210 iron has been giving a Hyrdo Pearl Chrome finish that repels water, which should help to provide more consistency in rough and wet conditions.