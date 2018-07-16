Clubs: Ping i500 irons

Price: $175 /club with True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips; $190 /club with UST Mamiya Recoil ES SMAC graphite shafts.

Specs: 17-4 stainless steel head with forged maraging steel face that has milled grooves. HydroPearl Chrome 2.0 finish.

Available: Pre-order and fitting, July 16

The Goal

The i500 is designed to provide a significant distance boost and more stability in a club that should appeal to lower- and mid-handicap players.

The Scoop

Earlier this season, Ping released the i700 iron, a hollow-bodied game-improvement club designed to provide more ball speed, distance and forgiveness to players with slightly-slower swing speeds. Now, with the i500, the company has a similar club for slightly better players.

The i500 has a 17-4 stainless steel chassis and a thin, forged maraging steel face. It has a relatively-thin topline and classic, clean look. Unlike traditional irons, which is solid, the i500 is hollow, so at the moment of impact the face can flex more efficiently and produce higher ball speeds, which should translate to increased distance. While this is most certainly an iron, the performance, according to Ping, is wood-like.

According to Ping, the i500 also generates less spin, which also should help to produce more distance. However, because the launch angle is higher, shots should come down more vertically and hold the green more effectively.

“The trajectory is unlike anything we’ve seen in an iron its size,” said John K. Solheim, Ping’s president. “(Golfers) can expect to hit one less club into the green when properly fit for the new i500 iron.”

Available in 3-iron through gap wedge, the i500 irons have been given a HydraPearl Chrome 2.0 finish that helps to repel water off the hitting area so golfers will experience fewer fliers and get more consistency.

Several after-market shafts from True Temper, Project X and Nippon are available without an up-charge.