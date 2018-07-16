Scotty Cameron Concept X putters

Club: Concept CX-01, Concept CX-02

Price: $599 each with Pistolero grip

Specs: 303 stainless steel body with 6061 aircraft grade aluminum inlays and sole plate.

Available: Aug. 31

Goal

Using multiple materials and design elements from previously-released putters, the Concept X putters have been made to give blade-style putter lovers more stability and forgiveness by boosting the moment of inertia (MOI).

The Scoop

The best-selling Scotty Cameron putter is a Newport 2, a heel-toe weighted blade with sharp edges and a plumber’s neck. It has been used by hundreds of tour pros over the years and tens of thousands of recreational players around the world. With the new Concept X putters, the CX-01 and the CX-02, which will be available in limited quantities, Titleist’s master craftsman for putters is trying to create clubs that will appeal to players who love the Newport 2, but want a lot more stability and forgiveness.

According to Cameron, the quickest and easiest way to increase a putters MOI is to remove weight from the middle areas and redistribute it to back and the heel and toe areas. Looking at the Futura 5X and 5W, the putter currently being used by Justin Thomas, provided Cameron with the inspiration he needed.

“One day I was in the workshop and cut the weights off a Futura X5, then switched them and put the toe one on the heel and the heel one on the toe to move the weight outwards,” he said. “Then I gave it an aluminum face and sole and tried my best to get weight out of the neck. Between the neck, face and sole I picked up about 50 grams, which I was able to put in the back and the outer areas.”

Cameron said that during the testing phase, golfers started to ignore the wing-like extensions in the heel and toe areas after about three holes.

Vibration dampening material has been added in two separate areas, behind the aluminum face insert and in the center of the chassis, under the aluminum sole place. The material softens impact and enhances the sound.

“After a while, it looks just like a blade, but it feels like a mallet,” Cameron said.

A pair of fitter-adjustable sole weights has been positioned in the heel and toe areas so the swing weight of the CX-01 and CX-01 can be changed based on the putter’s length and player preferences.

The difference between the X-01 and the CX-02 is in the neck. The CX-01 has been given a hosel that matches the Newport 2, producing one shaft’s-width of offset. The CX-02 has a new low slant hosel, which creates more toe hang for golfers who have a more-arced stroke.