Clubs: TaylorMade GAPR Lo, GAPR Mid, GAPR Hi

Price: $249.99 each with KBS Graphite shaft

Specs: A C300 stainless steel face and 450 stainless steel body filled with vibration-dampening foam

Available: August 24

The Goal:

TaylorMade has developed a new family of clubs, the GAPR irons, to fill the gap between your shortest woods and your longest irons.

The Skinny:

TaylorMade’s internal research, and data it collected using its myRoundPro short-tracking system, revealed that most golfers carry a 3-wood and are comfortable hitting it, but the longest iron they feel confident hitting is a 5-iron. The gap between those clubs is typically filled by higher-lofted fairway woods, hybrids, driving irons and long irons, but TaylorMade’s research indicated that many golfers do not like hitting these clubs, so the company specifically-designed the new three-club family called GAPR to fit between your shortest fairway woods and your longest iron.

The GAPR Lo, Mid and Hi are designed differently and should appeal to different types of players, but they have some things in common.

All of them have a 450 stainless-steel body and a C300 stainless-steel face that is exceptionally thin and durable. They are all hollow, to allow that face to flex more efficiently at impact and help generate more ball speed and distance. The inner chamber of each GAPR has been filled with an update Speed Foam material to enhance both the feel and the sound of impact.

The GAPR irons also have a Speed Pocket in the sole to allow the face to flex more easily on low-struck shots, and an adjustable hosel that lets golfers and club fitters increase or decrease the loft by up to 1.5 degrees, which should help to dial in the perfect carry distance.

Finally, the GAPRs also have a weight that is not adjustable by consumers that helps to drive the center of gravity (CG) position lower and away from the hitting area. This should help to produce higher-flying shots that land softly.

The GAPR Hi, available as a 3- through 6-iron, has been designed like a rescue club and should be useful both off the tee and from the fairway. It has the widest sole of the GAPR clubs and its weight is on the bottom of the club. It produces the highest initial launch angle, and its blade length is about 5 mm longer than the game-improvement M3 iron.

The GAPR Mid, available as a 3- through 5-iron, has been designed more like an iron and has a blade length that is more compact than the GAPR Hi. It is similar to that game-improvement M4 iron. Even with its weight in the sole, it creates a slightly-lower ball flight than the GAPR Hi, but iron lovers should like the blend of shot-shaping ability and forgiveness.

The GAPR Lo will probably be the most-popular GAPR among pros and elite golfers. Available as a 2- through 4-iron, it is slightly larger than the TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI and the P790 irons, which have been popular as driving irons on the PGA Tour. Among the GAPR irons, the Lo has the thinnest topline and sole, and it creates the lowest launch angle and least spin because its CG position is the highest. Its compact design should make it appeal to accomplished players at address.