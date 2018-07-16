2018 British Open: Tiger Woods back on links, draws late Thursday tee time

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Tiger Woods is happy to be back playing links golf.

Woods, 42, hasn’t played a tournament in the United Kingdom since the 2015 British Open at St. Andrews, where he missed the cut. He’ll tee it up at Carnoustie this week after tying for 12th here in 2007 and sharing seventh in 1999.

“That’s the neat thing about coming to links courses, we play it as it is,” Woods told USA TODAY Sports after a practice round Sunday. “It’s not tricked up and it’s right in front of us. It has been a while and I’ve missed it.”

On Monday, Woods practiced with World No. 2 Justin Thomas.

Woods will begin his 2018 British Open late Thursday afternoon. He’ll go off No. 1 at 3:21 p.m. local time – or 10:21 a.m. Eastern – alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Knox.

Of his 14 career major wins, three have come at the British Open, in 2000 and ’05 at St. Andrews, and most recently 2006 at Royal Liverpool.

Woods is enjoying quite the comeback this season. In 11 official PGA Tour starts entering this week, Woods has five finishes of 12th or better, including three top-5s. He was T-4 in his last start, at the Quicken Loans National.

He’s risen to 69th in the Official World Golf Ranking, inching closer to a spot in the final WGC event at Firestone Country Club.

Woods also addressed the reported $10 million match between he and Phil Mickelson. Speaking to a small group of reporters Sunday at Carnoustie, Woods said, “We are still working on it. It’s not there yet, but certainly we are working on it and trying to make it happen.”