2018 British Open: Drivers reportedly tested by R&A for 30 players

A Golf Channel report notes that the R&A has used the early part of Open Championship week to take a closer look at players’ drivers.

Per Tim Rosaforte, thirty players competing at the Open were notified by the R&A to bring their drivers to the equipment standards office at Carnoustie by 5 p.m. local time Tuesday.

Among those players were seven major champions, including Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley. According to Rosaforte, both confirmed their drivers passed a coefficient of restitution test by the R&A.

Club testing is not new of course, but the PGA Tour has not yet enacted random testing. And the R&A’s actions mark the first time the body took measures not part of the distance insight project done in conjunction with the U.S. Golf Association.