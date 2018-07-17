2018 British Open: Fantasy golf expert picks for Carnoustie

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s British Open at Carnoustie? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Geoff Shackelford

Projected champion: Rickie Fowler. Loves links golf, would like some wind to make things interesting and has been here early to get ready, prepping with a T-4, 14-under performance at the Scottish Open. Putting has held him back in 2018, but getting here early will help, as will seeming to be in a very good place following his Masters heartbreak.

Also like: Alex Noren, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka. No surprises here. Noren is one of the best in world, loves links golf and seems ready to go. Tiger will be relegated to a lot of stingers and that makes him extra dangerous, while Johnson comes in quietly ready to avenge his U.S. Open weekend. Koepka can stripe irons off the tees here all week and back up his U.S. Open win.

Alex Noren, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka. No surprises here. Noren is one of the best in world, loves links golf and seems ready to go. Tiger will be relegated to a lot of stingers and that makes him extra dangerous, while Johnson comes in quietly ready to avenge his U.S. Open weekend. Koepka can stripe irons off the tees here all week and back up his U.S. Open win. Sleeper: Danny Willett. Game has been rounding into form with Sean Foley’s help. Injury free, he seems close to resembling the golfer who won the 2017 Masters. A T-19 at the Scottish and T-6 at the Irish Open suggest he’s enjoying links courses again, too.

Danny Willett. Game has been rounding into form with Sean Foley’s help. Injury free, he seems close to resembling the golfer who won the 2017 Masters. A T-19 at the Scottish and T-6 at the Irish Open suggest he’s enjoying links courses again, too. DraftKings bargain: Brandon Stone ($6,900). Last week’s Scottish Open winner at Gullane posted a final-round 60 and moved to No. 110 in the world. The South African, who stopped for a cup of coffee at the University of Texas, says he’s finally found something after much searching. He’s also proud to have finally overcome his awful record on links courses.

Brandon Stone ($6,900). Last week’s Scottish Open winner at Gullane posted a final-round 60 and moved to No. 110 in the world. The South African, who stopped for a cup of coffee at the University of Texas, says he’s finally found something after much searching. He’s also proud to have finally overcome his awful record on links courses. Fade: Matt Kuchar. Missed cut at the Scottish has him struggling a year after playing the best four rounds of his life without winning.

• • •

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Rickie Fowler. The last two winners at Carnoustie were first-time major winners. No reason Fowler, a true lover of links, can’t continue that trend.

Also like: Tommy Fleetwood, Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson and Zach Johnson. Fleetwood rallied to post a respectable finish last year at Birkdale and his showing at Shinnecock last month shows he's not afraid to go low in majors. Casey is just so consistent and just seems like he has to win one of these soon. If Stenson's elbow is good, he has the ballstriking ability to win another Claret Jug. Johnson, at 80-1, might be the best value in the field.

Tommy Fleetwood, Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson and Zach Johnson. Fleetwood rallied to post a respectable finish last year at Birkdale and his showing at Shinnecock last month shows he’s not afraid to go low in majors. Casey is just so consistent and just seems like he has to win one of these soon. If Stenson’s elbow is good, he has the ballstriking ability to win another Claret Jug. Johnson, at 80-1, might be the best value in the field. Sleeper: Sean Crocker. I’m going really deep. At 500-1, it’s worth a shot to take the former USC standout to finish top-10. Might I add that I highlighted Austin Connelly and Chan Kim to each make noise last year – and they both did.

Sean Crocker. I’m going really deep. At 500-1, it’s worth a shot to take the former USC standout to finish top-10. Might I add that I highlighted Austin Connelly and Chan Kim to each make noise last year – and they both did. DraftKings bargain: Gary Woodland ($7,000) and Emiliano Grillo ($6,800). Have heard some chatter about Woodland being a dark horse this week. Went with Grillo a year ago to play well and he didn’t, but he’ll enter this year’s Open playing much better golf than last year.

Gary Woodland ($7,000) and Emiliano Grillo ($6,800). Have heard some chatter about Woodland being a dark horse this week. Went with Grillo a year ago to play well and he didn’t, but he’ll enter this year’s Open playing much better golf than last year. Fade: Phil Mickelson. Not great at Carnoustie in two trips. Might keep driver out of the bag, which will help – just not enough to warrant a pick.

• • •

Dan Kilbridge

Projected champion: Dustin Johnson. Two wins this season and it still feels like somewhat of a disappointment. He hasn’t finished worse than T-17 in a single tournament and kind of got screwed playing in that final group Saturday when conditions got out of hand at the U.S. Open. This is the week DJ adds major No. 2.

Also like: Paul Casey. The British Open has been an old man's game of late (Henrik Stenson, Zach Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Darren Clarke) and the 40-year-old has finished T-17 or better in five of six starts since winning the Valspar, including a T-2 his last time out at the Travelers.

Paul Casey. The British Open has been an old man’s game of late (Henrik Stenson, Zach Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Darren Clarke) and the 40-year-old has finished T-17 or better in five of six starts since winning the Valspar, including a T-2 his last time out at the Travelers. Sleeper: Harold Varner III. His stats aren’t pretty but he seems to have found something, with a T-5 two weeks ago at the Greenbrier and T-6 at last week’s John Deere Classic. This week is a different challenge, but he’s worth a look.

Harold Varner III. His stats aren’t pretty but he seems to have found something, with a T-5 two weeks ago at the Greenbrier and T-6 at last week’s John Deere Classic. This week is a different challenge, but he’s worth a look. DraftKings bargain: Emiliano Grillo ($6,800). Finished T-12 in his British Open debut in 2016 and has quietly amassed five top-10 finishes this season, including at two of the toughest courses on Tour in PGA National and Quail Hollow.

Emiliano Grillo ($6,800). Finished T-12 in his British Open debut in 2016 and has quietly amassed five top-10 finishes this season, including at two of the toughest courses on Tour in PGA National and Quail Hollow. Fade: Jordan Spieth. The defending champ hasn’t had any juice at all since his Sunday charge at the Masters. He’s 40th(!) in the FedEx Cup rankings and needs to turn his season around in a hurry. I don’t think this is the week he gets it going.

• • •

Gerry Ahern