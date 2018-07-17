Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 British Open: Las Vegas betting odds favor Dustin Johnson at 12-1

Jul 17, 2018; Carnoustie, Angus, SCT; Dustin Johnson signs autographs at the 18th after a practice round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

2018 British Open: Las Vegas betting odds favor Dustin Johnson at 12-1

2018 British Open: Las Vegas betting odds favor Dustin Johnson at 12-1

The latest British Open odds offer a cluster of golfers as near favorites behind World No. 1 Dustin Johnson at 12-1.

Justin Rose is the second favorite at 14-1, according to golfodds.com and Las Vegas Westgate LV SuperBook Manager Jeff Sherman.

Rickie Fowler sits at 16-1, while Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood are 18-1.

defending champion Jordan Spieth is fetching 20-1 odds, along with back-to-back U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm.

Here are the latest Open odds among players under 100-1:

Dustin Johnson 12-1
Justin Rose 14-1
Rickie Fowler 16-1
Rory McIlroy 18-1
Tommy Fleetwood 18-1
Jordan Spieth 20-1
Brooks Koepka 20-1
Jon Rahm 20-1
Justin Thomas 25-1
Tiger Woods 25-1
Sergio Garcia 25-1
Alex Noren 25-1
Francesco Molinari 25-1
Henrik Stenson 25-1
Patrick Reed 30-1
Jason Day 30-1
Paul Casey 30-1
Hideki Matsuyama 40-1
Marc Leishman 40-1
Branden Grace 40-1
Tyrrell Hatton 40-1
Phil Mickelson 50-1
Ian Poulter 50-1
Bubba Watson 60-1
Tony Finau 60-1
Zach Johnson 60-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 60-1
Matt Kuchar 60-1
Louis Oosthuizen 60-1
Adam Scott 80-1
Bryson DeChambeau 80-1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 80-1
Thomas Pieters 80-1
Xander Schauffele 80-1
Lee Westwood 80-1

For the rest of the player betting odds, click here.

And here’s a look at some proposition bets:

