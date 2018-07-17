2018 British Open: Las Vegas betting odds favor Dustin Johnson at 12-1

The latest British Open odds offer a cluster of golfers as near favorites behind World No. 1 Dustin Johnson at 12-1.
Justin Rose is the second favorite at 14-1, according to golfodds.com and Las Vegas Westgate LV SuperBook Manager Jeff Sherman.
Rickie Fowler sits at 16-1, while Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood are 18-1.
defending champion Jordan Spieth is fetching 20-1 odds, along with back-to-back U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm.
Here are the latest Open odds among players under 100-1:
|Dustin Johnson
|12-1
|Justin Rose
|14-1
|Rickie Fowler
|16-1
|Rory McIlroy
|18-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|18-1
|Jordan Spieth
|20-1
|Brooks Koepka
|20-1
|Jon Rahm
|20-1
|Justin Thomas
|25-1
|Tiger Woods
|25-1
|Sergio Garcia
|25-1
|Alex Noren
|25-1
|Francesco Molinari
|25-1
|Henrik Stenson
|25-1
|Patrick Reed
|30-1
|Jason Day
|30-1
|Paul Casey
|30-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|40-1
|Marc Leishman
|40-1
|Branden Grace
|40-1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|40-1
|Phil Mickelson
|50-1
|Ian Poulter
|50-1
|Bubba Watson
|60-1
|Tony Finau
|60-1
|Zach Johnson
|60-1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|60-1
|Matt Kuchar
|60-1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|60-1
|Adam Scott
|80-1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|80-1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|80-1
|Thomas Pieters
|80-1
|Xander Schauffele
|80-1
|Lee Westwood
|80-1
