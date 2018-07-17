2018 British Open: Las Vegas betting odds favor Dustin Johnson at 12-1

The latest British Open odds offer a cluster of golfers as near favorites behind World No. 1 Dustin Johnson at 12-1.

Justin Rose is the second favorite at 14-1, according to golfodds.com and Las Vegas Westgate LV SuperBook Manager Jeff Sherman.

Rickie Fowler sits at 16-1, while Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood are 18-1.

defending champion Jordan Spieth is fetching 20-1 odds, along with back-to-back U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm.

Here are the latest Open odds among players under 100-1:

Dustin Johnson 12-1 Justin Rose 14-1 Rickie Fowler 16-1 Rory McIlroy 18-1 Tommy Fleetwood 18-1 Jordan Spieth 20-1 Brooks Koepka 20-1 Jon Rahm 20-1 Justin Thomas 25-1 Tiger Woods 25-1 Sergio Garcia 25-1 Alex Noren 25-1 Francesco Molinari 25-1 Henrik Stenson 25-1 Patrick Reed 30-1 Jason Day 30-1 Paul Casey 30-1 Hideki Matsuyama 40-1 Marc Leishman 40-1 Branden Grace 40-1 Tyrrell Hatton 40-1 Phil Mickelson 50-1 Ian Poulter 50-1 Bubba Watson 60-1 Tony Finau 60-1 Zach Johnson 60-1 Matthew Fitzpatrick 60-1 Matt Kuchar 60-1 Louis Oosthuizen 60-1 Adam Scott 80-1 Bryson DeChambeau 80-1 Rafael Cabrera Bello 80-1 Thomas Pieters 80-1 Xander Schauffele 80-1 Lee Westwood 80-1

For the rest of the player betting odds, click here.

And here’s a look at some proposition bets: