2018 British Open: Tiger Woods adds new driving iron to bag

Tiger Woods will attempt to win his fourth British Open this week, and he might do it using a new TaylorMade GAPR Lo 2-iron.

The 14-time major winner has used a TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI 2-iron through much of 2018, and that club was in the bag again Monday at Carnoustie during his practice round with Justin Thomas. However, another long iron with a darker finish was in there as well. That’s the GAPR Lo 2-iron.

In his press conference Tuesday, Woods said his UDI 2-iron has 20 degrees of loft, but his new club has 17 degrees of loft.

“I took a few degrees off of it, just trying to be able to have the ability to chase one down there,” Woods said. “I still carry it about the same. It goes 245, 250 yards in the air, but it gets to its final destination much differently. Obviously it rolls out, whereas mine back home, I’ve generally liked having it 20 degrees because I can hit the ball into the par 5s as an option. This one’s not really designed for hitting the ball in the air to par 5s as an option. It’s more of a driving club.”

The TaylorMade GAPR Lo is one of three new GAPR irons the company just released. All three – the Lo, Mid and High – were designed to bridge the gap between a golfer’s shortest wood and his longest iron. For accomplished players who prefer irons, the hollow-bodied GAPR Lo is intended to create a low, piercing ball flight. The GAPR Mid has a slightly lower center of gravity and bigger size, like a game-improvement club, while the GAPR high is very similar to a hybrid or rescue club. All of them have adjustable hosels to help players and fitters get the exact ball flight and distance they want.

On a similarly dry and fast course at Royal Liverpool in 2006, Woods won the British Open by electing not to use his driver and instead opting to hit a 2-iron off the tee. If the fairways at Carnoustie remain extremely firm and fast, Woods could employ a similar strategy.

“If it softens up, it could be a good club,” Woods said. “If it doesn’t soften up, then I might just add a degree to it and keep it a little softer and not have it so hot.”

It also appears Woods is keeping his Scotty Cameron putter on the bench this week. In both of Woods’ practice rounds this week, he has used the same putter, a TaylorMade TP Collection Black Copper Ardmore 3, that he put into play for the first time at the Quicken Loans National two weeks ago.