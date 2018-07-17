2018 Golfweek Senior Tournament of Champions

The Golfweek Senior Tournament of Champions returns to the famed Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Fla. The tournament, now in its third year, brings together senior tournament winners from across the nation and will take place Nov. 28-30.

Designed by Tom Fazio in the 1980s, the Quarry Course at Black Diamond set a new standard in golf course design and led to a revolution of quarry designs in the subsequent decades; still, none have matched the beauty and form of the original.

The tournament will feature two rounds on the Quarry Course and one on the Ranch Course, another Fazio masterpiece that brings together more classic elements of golf course design.

The event annually fills up very quickly, so eligible players should not delay in registering for the event.

Anyone with questions about the tournament may send their inquiries via email to Ron Gaines at rgaines@golfweek.com.