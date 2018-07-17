2018 British Open: Tiger Woods admits The Open is best chance to win major

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Continuing his Refreshingly Honest World Tour, Tiger Woods returns to Carnoustie for a fourth Open Championship and for the first time, admitted this event is his best chance for major championship No. 15.

“As far as long term, certainly, I would say yes because of the fact that you don’t have to be long to play on a links-style golf course, and look what Tom (Watson) did at Turnberry at 59, I believe he was,” Woods said. “Greg (Norman) was there at Birkdale, I think about 54-ish, somewhere around there, 53, 54. It certainly can be done.”

Even as Woods sits 28th in PGA Tour driving distance (304.9) following four back surgeries, he suggested distance will eventually be an issue at other majors.

“You get to places like Augusta National, where it’s just a big ballpark, and the golf course outgrows you, unfortunately,” Woods said. “So distance becomes a moot point on a links-style golf course. But creativity plays such an important role, and you’ve got guys like Tom playing late in his career, doing well. There’s a reason why he won five of these – very creative and hit all the shots.”

Creativity is still a vital component of Woods’ arsenal and that, combined with his legendary stinger tee shot, makes him both a favorite this week and for years ahead if he retains the health and desire to compete.

To deal with a firm and fast Carnoustie, Woods has added a TaylorMade GAPR LO driving iron prototype to replace his 2-iron. His supporters hope to see a huge number of stinger-style tee shots to take advantage of the speedy conditions. Like several other players this week, Woods had an 18th-hole distance story to share.

“I hit a 3-iron that went down there to 330,” Wood said. “Even if I get a little bit older, I can still chase some wood or long club down there and hit the ball the same distance.”

Carnoustie’s speed will take the balky driver out of his hands, highlight Woods’ grab bag of clever shots and reward his experience.

Now, about the putting.

Woods recently changed to a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 and hopes the heavier putter helps for what he admitted is a weakness: slow greens.

“I’ve struggled on slower greens throughout my entire career,” Woods said. “It’s one of the reasons why I think I really like the fact that this putter has grooves in it so it does roll initially a little bit faster and a little bit more true. And it is a little bit hotter.”

Woods told the interview room full house that at “nearly every single Open” he has to add lead tape to get the ball rolling and hopes the new blade is the difference.

What’s most different since Woods first turned up here in 1995 for a Scottish Open, memories of which still prompted Woods’ biggest smile Tuesday?

An honest assessment that The Open with all of its eccentricities is Tiger’s best opportunity to once again raise a major championship trophy.