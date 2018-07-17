John Peterson makes Barbasol field weeks after apparent retirement from PGA Tour

Well that didn’t last long.

It was less than two weeks ago that John Peterson seemed to say farewell after he just missed out on conditional status following the end of his major medical extension.

The 29-year-old had for months stated that if he did lose his PGA Tour status by the end of the medical, he would retire and go into real estate development. After his lost status came to fruition, Peterson seemed to indicate he was indeed going through with this plan.

But now – at least for one week – he’s back.

Despite having no status, Peterson was on the alternate list for the Barbasol Championship – the opposite-field event being played during Open Championship week.

He quickly moved up the alternates, too, due to field changes and has now earned a spot in the event! And if there’s any question whether he will compete that he now has a place, here’s what he tweeted when he was still only first alternate…

I’m getting a one way rent car from Wilmington, NC and me and my brother in law are gonna send it to Lexington here shortly — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonFW) July 16, 2018

So Peterson will be teeing it up on the PGA Tour again much sooner than we thought!

How did he get in this field? Peterson apparently earned his spot via being in the “50 finishers beyond 150 on prior season’s money list through Wyndham Championship” category (Peterson was 175th on the money list at the very end of the 2016-17 season).

Whatever the case, he is back!

The former NCAA individual champion recently told Golf Channel that he would consider playing the Web.com Tour Finals if he qualified, as he could get back a full PGA Tour card there.

Peterson enters this week with 91 FedEx Cup points, which would rank him 186th on the PGA Tour if he was a member. The 126-200 finishers in the points standings (and those who would’ve finished between 126th and 200th if they were members) by the end of the regular season are eligible for the Finals.

This week then could go a long way in securing him Finals eligibility, and thus a potential shot to regain his full PGA Tour card.

So Peterson fans don’t have to despair, his Tour run is not over yet after all.