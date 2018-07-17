VIDEO: Phil Mickelson shows off his classic flop shot trick at British Open

Phil Mickelson isn’t waiting until Thursday to put on a show at Carnoustie.

The left-hander obviously has one of the most remarkable short games of all time, and on several occasions he’s used his magic to demonstrate the quick-rising flop shot over a person standing just feet in front of him.

For example:

Well … you might as well show this off at The Open, too!

Former European Tour pro Gary Evans, 49, decided to be the brave assistant in another Mickelson flop display on Tuesday ahead of the Open.

As always with Lefty, he didn’t disappoint:

This just happened 😳and I’m still shaking – thanks Phil @CallawayGolfEU pic.twitter.com/tUTP65o4Nu — GaryEvansPro (@garyevanspro) July 17, 2018

Another angle:

Retweet if you’d let Phil flop it over you from a tight lie two feet in front of tour face 😳 (🎥: @goodwalkspoiled) pic.twitter.com/7EYK3uHORa — Callaway Golf (@CallawayGolf) July 17, 2018

We’d still be shaking too, Gary. (And we can’t blame you for the flinch either, no matter Mickelson’s skill level.)

If Mickelson’s short game can look this crisp all week at Carnoustie, he might have something to say about a first Open Championship title in five years.