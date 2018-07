It was a nice Tuesday for Tiger Woods at the Open Championship, as the 14-time major champion had his pre-tournament press conference and also got in nine holes of work on the course.

Here is what we got out of Woods’ presser. In addition to that, here are photos and footage of Woods from Carnoustie on Tuesday:

Tiger Woods believes #TheOpen represents his best chance of winning another major. Full story 👉 https://t.co/iUG5xnkZXg ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/1ORgzBRNiV — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2018

Nothing to see here. Just @TigerWoods hitting those low stingers with his new #GAPR Lo 2 here on the range @TheOpen. pic.twitter.com/yWXH2uREKT — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) July 17, 2018

Tiger Woods sticking to the iron off the tee at Carnoustie. It worked in ‘06. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/4pvpBYfCka — Rob Hodgetts (@RobHodgetts) July 17, 2018