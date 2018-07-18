2018 British Open: Fanny on the bag for Adam Scott at Carnoustie

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – For as somber as Adam Scott was earlier this summer, the Aussie was all smiles on the eve of the British Open as he strolled down the range on a picturesque Wednesday at Carnoustie.

Back in June, Scott was grinding to qualify for the U.S. Open. When he couldn’t earn his spot via the world rankings, the 38-year-old eventually punched his ticket to Shinnecock Hills through the sectional-qualifying route. A major later, Scott didn’t need to stress about making it to Carnoustie thanks to an exemption for being on the 2017 International Presidents Cup team.

He also is a bit refreshed in that he has a new face on the bag.

According to the Australian Associated Press, Scott has hired Fanny Sunesson, the Swedish caddie who looped for Nick Faldo for four major victories and also caddied for Martin Kaymer during his rise to No. 1 in the world. She retired from Henrik Stenson’s bag in 2012 because of injury and has since worked as a mental coach.

But Sunesson was spotted Sunday carrying Scott’s bag after the Aussie reportedly parted ways with former caddie David Clark. Scott has struggled to settle on a caddie since he and Steve Williams officially separated in late 2017.

His latest choice has quite the credentials. Sunesson became the first female caddie to be on the bag for a major winner when Faldo won the 1990 Masters.

Scott won the Masters in 2013, but has failed to capture another major title, including a Claret Jug. Not that he hasn’t come close. He’s held at least a share of the lead on Sunday three times since 2012. That year, he led by four shots with four holes to play but finished with four straight bogeys at Royal Lytham to open the door for Ernie Els.

Since missing the cut at Shinnecock, the 82nd-ranked Scott has been in Scotland preparing for the Open. He’s hoping he can leave with the Claret Jug packed with him.

Should that happen, he’d have Fanny to partially thank for that.