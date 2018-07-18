2018 British Open: How to watch The 147th Open on TV

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Jul 18, 2018; Carnoustie, Angus, SCT; Justin Thomas plays from a bunker on the sixth green during a practice round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

There is an abundance of coverage available for TV viewers who want to watch the 147th Open Championship live.

Play begins at Carnoustie Scotland at 1:36 a.m. Eastern Thursday. NBC and Golf Channel plan to offer more than 50 hours of live coverage beginning at 1:30 a.m. Thursday Eastern time and running until 4 p.m.

Terry Gannon, Dan Hicks and Mike Tirico will be handling play-by-play duties. Among the analysts working the various telecasts: Nick Faldo, Justin Leonard, Johnny Miller and Frank Nobilo.

Tiger Woods begins his run at a fourth British Open and 15th major championship at 10:21 a.m. Eastern on Thursday with Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Knox.

Jordan Spieth begins defense of his Open title at 4:58 a.m. Thursday, playing alongside Justin Rose and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

2018 British Open TV Schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday: 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel)
7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel)
7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (NBC)

The will also be live streaming available at TheOpen.Com and GolfChannel.com.

