2018 British Open: How to watch The 147th Open on TV

There is an abundance of coverage available for TV viewers who want to watch the 147th Open Championship live.

Play begins at Carnoustie Scotland at 1:36 a.m. Eastern Thursday. NBC and Golf Channel plan to offer more than 50 hours of live coverage beginning at 1:30 a.m. Thursday Eastern time and running until 4 p.m.

Terry Gannon, Dan Hicks and Mike Tirico will be handling play-by-play duties. Among the analysts working the various telecasts: Nick Faldo, Justin Leonard, Johnny Miller and Frank Nobilo.

Tiger Woods begins his run at a fourth British Open and 15th major championship at 10:21 a.m. Eastern on Thursday with Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Knox.

Jordan Spieth begins defense of his Open title at 4:58 a.m. Thursday, playing alongside Justin Rose and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

2018 British Open TV Schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday: 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel)

7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel)

7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (NBC)

The will also be live streaming available at TheOpen.Com and GolfChannel.com.