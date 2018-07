2018 British Open: Las Vegas prop bets favor Tiger Woods making cut

The 2018 British Open allows for a dozens of proposition bets at legal sports betting sites in the United States, Europe, on-line and elsewhere.

In Las Vegas, the Westgate LV SuperBook has a buffet line of wagers for the golf fan hungry to cash in on the action this weekend in Carnoustie.

As of Wednesday, Tommy Fleetwood is seeing the most action at Westgate, in terms of both tickets and money wagered, according SuperBook manager and golfodds.com editor Jeff Sherman. Brooks Koepka is No. 2 in terms of money bet, followed by Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and

Rickie Fowler.

Dustin Johnson is the overall betting favorite at 12-1.

Among the prop bets, the combination of either Rory McIlory or Johnson winning the Open is fetching 7-1 odds.

Tiger Woods is favored to make the cut (-400 vs. +300 to miss it). But he is +650 to finish in the top five, +300 to finish in the top 10 and +115 to finish in the top 20.

Here is the complete rundown of the prop bets available at the LV SuperBook.

2018 British Open Prop Bets