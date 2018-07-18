2018 British Open: Prop bets we love this week at Carnoustie

The 2018 British Open at Carnoustie is just one day away, which means there’s still plenty of time to place your bets like Al Czervik.

The United States finally caught up to Europe and legalized sports betting, and true gambling aficionados know the best action at any big event is the prop betting.

Placing a small wager on players to win the whole thing is fun, obviously, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to spreading money around on the links.

Here’s a look at our favorite prop bets this week for the 147th British Open. An extensive list of prop bets like top left-handed player and whether or not there will be a playoff can be found here.

Geoff Shackelford

Top 20 finish: Bernhard Langer, 14/1

A Senior Open winner here is also 40/1 in some circles for a top 10. With the course firm and fast, the greens slow and experience potentially rewarded, look for the ageless wonder to have a great week.

First-round leader: Eddie Pepperrell, Danny Willett, Brandon Stone, Thomas Pieters.

Looking for someone going out early and playing well in last week’s Scottish? These three are worth a shot at 100/1, 100/1, 125/1 and 66/1/

Cut Score: 144 and under, 2/1

Take it! There is not much rough, the greens are holding and the forecast is not calling for anything to cataclysmic. The course is in magnificent condition as well, so expect good scoring.

Brentley Romine

Top lefty: Brian Harman, 3/1.

At 3-1, I feel pretty confident in the gritty Harman as Phil and Bubba spend time hacking out of the fescue this week.

Top Scottish player: Russell Knox, 4/11.

Odds aren’t great, but they are safe. I’d feel comfortable putting triple-digit pounds on Knox to finish ahead of Scott Jamieson, Grant Forrest and others.

Dan Kilbridge

Top Englishman: Paul Casey, 8/1

Justin Rose has the best odds at +275 and Tommy Fleetwood (+350) isn’t far behind. But there’s excellent value on Casey (+800), who has won already this year and boasts two top-5 finishes in his last three starts.

Top 10 finish: Zach Johnson, 7/1

Johnson has three top-10 finishes in the last seven years, including a win at St. Andrews in 2015. That stretch also includes a T-12 in 2016 and T-14 last year. He’s only missed one cut this season and is riding a streak of three straight top-20 finishes. Also like another past champion, Stewart Cink, at 16/1 here.

Top 5 finish: Patrick Reed, 8/1.

Still doesn’t seem like he’s gotten the respect he deserves for winning the Masters, and he’s riding a streak of three straight top-5 major finishes. Wouldn’t be surprised if he made it four straight this week to cap the Reed Top-5 Slam.