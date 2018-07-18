2018 British Open: Phil Mickelson ironically practices in front of rules sign

Phil Mickelson’s drama with the Rules of Golf this summer has been one of the sport’s most compelling storylines of late.

We don’t really need to go through it, as the details have been front and center. Just in case, here’s a recap of his U.S. Open episode, and some follow-up issues at the Greenbrier.

Knowing all of that, this (probably accidental) sign placement behind Mickelson while he practices at the Open Championship is so, so ironic:

Phil Mickleson practises for #TheOpen and as fate would have it, the scoreboard reminds him of his Shinnecock episode @BBCSport #bbcgolf @iaincartergolf pic.twitter.com/0GQQDdBXhw — Shourjo Sarkar (@radiosarks) July 18, 2018

Yeah, awkward…

Mickelson is in search of his first major in five years at Carnoustie, so that’s obviously his main focus. But if he needs a reminder about the rules during the year’s third major, all he has to do is look toward that sign.

Or consult the R&A’s Martin Slumbers.

Unrelated: Mickelson has already showed off a classic flop shot trick on video this week.

As usual, entertainment and drama finds Lefty at a major. Even before it starts.