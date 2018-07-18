2018 British Open: Prediction ... Carnoustie will get 1st double-digit under par winner

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – No one seems sure precisely who Carnoustie will favor: bombers or Hogan-wannabes plotting carefully down the baked-out landing areas.

What is (almost) certain: scores will be good. Historically unprecedented for Carnoustie.

Yes, it’s still a beast that will absolutely devour someone. History also says the weather will kick into gear. After all, they’ve seen gales, floods and general misery sprinkled throughout all seven previous British Opens here. The forecast – for now – appears free of any significant weather events with a few gusts forecast to hit 25 mph most afternoons.

With this in mind, the prop bet masters at BetDSI Sportsbook were brave enough to offer this opportunity:

-12 or lower (+500)

-9 to -11 (+325)

-6 to -8 (+250)

-3 to -5 (+325)

-2 to Even Par (+600)

+1 to +3 (+1200)

+4 or worse (+2000)

Here is how 9-to-11 under looks like a safe choice and why 12 under or lower is very much in play: a lack of triple-bogey inducing rough, for starters. Couple that with greens holding shots just enough for the liking of today’s players, who can carry the ball significantly longer than they did in 2007, and the 7-under total Padraig Harrington and Sergio Garcia posted is almost sure to be surpassed.

Whether it’s bomb-and-gouge or more conservative golf, the excellent conditioning by Carnoustie’s Craig Boath means players will get few poor lies and plenty of smooth-rolling putts. Freed up by modern distances and little fear of Van de Velde calamities in the tall stuff, expect Carnoustie to produce its first double-digit under-par winner at the Open.