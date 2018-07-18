2018 British Open: Weather forecast at Carnoustie

The Open Championship begins Thursday at Carnoustie, and the conditions won’t present a huge issue.

Weather is always a factor at majors, but especially at the Open as wind and rain are more prevalent. What are we looking at for this year’s Open?

According to the forecast, there should only be rain in one round and the winds should be steady but not very strong:

Here is a more detailed look at each day…

Thursday: High of 68 degrees and sunny with just a few clouds early with skies becoming partly cloudy later in the day. Wind 5 mph or less until late morning when breeze moves up near 10 mph with gusts near 15. Wind moves up close to 15 mph later in afternoon with gusts around 20 mph.

High of 68 degrees and sunny with just a few clouds early with skies becoming partly cloudy later in the day. Wind 5 mph or less until late morning when breeze moves up near 10 mph with gusts near 15. Wind moves up close to 15 mph later in afternoon with gusts around 20 mph. Friday: High in upper 60s once again, with 80-90 percent chance of rain in the morning with winds around 10 mph and gusts just short of 15 mph. Cloudy in afternoon with some rain showers and winds fading slightly.

High in upper 60s once again, with 80-90 percent chance of rain in the morning with winds around 10 mph and gusts just short of 15 mph. Cloudy in afternoon with some rain showers and winds fading slightly. Saturday: High of 64 degrees. Skies mostly cloudy early and then partly cloudy later in day. Just 20 percent chance of rain. Winds 5-10 mph all day with gusts up to 15 mph.

High of 64 degrees. Skies mostly cloudy early and then partly cloudy later in day. Just 20 percent chance of rain. Winds 5-10 mph all day with gusts up to 15 mph. Sunday: Temperature to reach into lower 70s. Similar to Saturday with cloudy skies early before partly cloud in afternoon. Once again, just 20 percent chance of rain. Wind at its strongest, around 10 mph with 15-20 mph gusts in the morning. Will get up to 15 mph with gusts almost to 25 mph later in afternoon.

So, take this all with a grain of salt because Scotland weather is notoriously fickle.

If that forecast holds up, though, it seems those off early Thursday and late Friday may have the slight advantage in terms of weather draw. But it doesn’t seem like there will be a huge split like we see at some Opens.

Also, this weather is incredibly benign for a Scottish summer. That will be music to players’ ears.