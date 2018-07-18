2018 British Open: Wednesday at Carnoustie in photos

Practice and preparation continued Wednesday for the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie.
Here are some images of the final day before the tournament starts:
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND – JULY 18: Jon Rahm of Spain hits a shot from the rough during previews to the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 18, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND – JULY 18: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the fifth hole during previews to the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 18, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND – JULY 18: Jimmy Walker of the United States plays a shot from the rough on the seventh hole during previews to the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 18, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the 18th green during a practice round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Wednesday July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Jul 18, 2018; Carnoustie, Angus, SCT; Young fan Reece Kerrian shakes hands with Gary Matthews (Charl Schwartzel ‘s caddie) after the youngster was taken from the crowd and helped Martin Kaymer hole a putt on the 18th green during a practice round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND – JULY 18: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot from the 18th tee during a practice round prior to the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 18, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Jul 18, 2018; Carnoustie, Angus, SCT; James Robinson hits from a bunker on the 1st hole during a practice round for The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 18, 2018; Carnoustie, Angus, SCT; Tommy Fleetwood talks with swing coach Alan Thompson on the 18th green during a practice round for The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 18, 2018; Carnoustie, Angus, SCT; Sergio Garcia signs autographs during a practice round for The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND – JULY 18: (L-R) Phil Mickelson of the United States and Jon Rahm of Spain share a joke while playing a practice round during previews to the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 18, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND – JULY 18: Justin Rose of England hits a bunker shot on the 12th hole during previews to the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 18, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND – JULY 18: Tiger Woods of the United States practices on the putting green area during previews to the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 18, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
Jul 18, 2018; Carnoustie, Angus, SCT; Jordan Spieth speaks with his coach Cameron McCormick at the driving range before a practice round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND – JULY 18: Henrik Stenson of Sweden (L) looks into a burn from a bridge during previews to the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 18, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND – JULY 18: Jonas Blixt of Sweden hits a bunker shot during previews to the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 18, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, left, and Shane Lowry of Ireland look at a phone during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Wednesday July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Jul 18, 2018; Carnoustie, Angus, SCT; Tommy Fleetwood plays from a bunker on the 18th green during a practice round for The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 18, 2018; Carnoustie, Angus, SCT; Sergio Garcia hits out of the rough during a practice round for The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Phil Mickelson of the US signs autographs for fans during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Wednesday July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Jul 18, 2018; Carnoustie, Angus, SCT; Rory McIlroy and caddie Harry Diamond survey a putt on the 18th green during a practice round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and his caddie look along the 3rd fairway during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Wednesday July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jul 18, 2018; Carnoustie, Angus, SCT; Charl Schwartzel laughs as Craig Connelly has over payment of a bet to young fan Reece Kerrian after the youngster was taken from the crowd and helped Martin Kaymer hole a putt on the 18th green during a practice round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND – JULY 18: Danny Willett of England and his caddie Sam Haywood during previews to the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 18, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
