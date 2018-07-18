Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Kevin Na pulls off backwards flop shot in British Open practice

@kharms27/Instagram

Quick Shots

You’ve got to be ready for anything in an Open Championship, especially on an extremely firm Carnoustie.

Kevin Na sure understands this concept, specifically when it comes to the penal bunkers. Hitting it in the traps certainly is no fun, but you can get some awkward lies and stances if your ball just misses falling into a deep bunker.

With that thought, Na decided to have some fun in his Open practice:

Creative to say the least.

Hey, it’s good preparation. Likely nothing will surprise Kevin Na this week.

