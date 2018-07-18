Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods does final preparations at British Open

Tiger Woods continues to gear up for the Open Championship.
Here’s a look at his Wednesday at Carnoustie:
Tiger Woods continues to gear up for the Open Championship.
Here’s a look at his Wednesday at Carnoustie:
You’ve got to be ready for anything in an Open Championship, especially on an extremely firm Carnoustie. Kevin Na sure understands (…)
Practice and preparation continued Wednesday for the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie. Here are some images of the final day (…)
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – For as unpredictable as Carnoustie could play this week at the British Open, Gary Player could be found at the other (…)
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers says Phil Mickelson’s hockey skills at Shinnecock Hills were bad for the (…)
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – It was 11 years ago at Carnoustie that Rory McIlroy made his major championship debut at the British Open, a (…)
No matter where you are or what device you’re on, here’s a guide for following Thursday’s first-round coverage of the 147th British (…)
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers is in “listen mode.” Many think he should be in “act mode” to limit (…)
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – For as somber as Adam Scott was earlier this summer, the Aussie was all smiles on the eve of the British Open as he (…)
Perhaps winning a green jacket has made Sergio Garcia wiser. Or maybe credit is owed to fatherhood. But the 38-year-old Garcia has arrived (…)
The 2018 British Open at Carnoustie is just one day away, which means there’s still plenty of time to place your bets like Al Czervik. (…)
Comments