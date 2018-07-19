2018 British Open: How to watch Round 2 on TV

The abundance of live TV coverage continues Friday for those wanting to watch the 147th Open Championship.

Round 2 play begins at Carnoustie Scotland at 1:35 a.m. Eastern. NBC and Golf Channel continue more than 50 hours of live coverage Friday, beginning at 1:30 a.m. and running until 4 p.m.

First-round leader Kevin Kisner will tee off at 7:53 a.m. Eastern. Tiger Woods, who begins the day at even-par 71, begins his second round at 5:20 a.m.

Terry Gannon, Dan Hicks and Mike Tirico will be handling play-by-play duties. Among the analysts working the various telecasts: Nick Faldo, Justin Leonard, Johnny Miller and Frank Nobilo.

2018 British Open TV Schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday: 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel)

7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel)

7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (NBC)

The will also be live streaming available at TheOpen.Com and GolfChannel.com.