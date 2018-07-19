2018 British Open: Justin Thomas rock solid in Round 1 at Carnoustie

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – How firm and fast are these fairways at Carnoustie? Consider that on Tuesday, Justin Thomas knocked a 5-iron 305 yards on the par-4 18th hole. Then in Thursday’s opening round, Thomas grabbed 3-wood on the demanding finisher and sent his tee shot bounding down onto the crosswalk … just under 400 yards from the tee box.

“It’s hard to get used to how far the ball goes at times,” Thomas said. (Ask Sergio Garcia, too, who hit his drive on No. 18 some 410 yards and right into Barry Burn.)

Entering this week’s British Open, players were going to be in one of two camps: Those who mostly would play it safe off the tee with irons or those who would challenge Carnoustie’s treacherous fairway bunkers with woods.

Thomas fell more under the latter on Thursday, hitting mostly woods, including six drivers, on the par 4s and 5s. The more aggressive strategy paid off in the form of an opening 2-under 69 that included a 4-under start through 11 holes.

“When I first got here, I thought I’d hit a lot more irons, and that was the plan,” Thomas said. “But there’s not very much rough. Obviously, the bunkers are still in play, and if you hit it there, it’s very penal – a half a shot to a shot penalty. But my thinking is then, if I hit it in one, I just kind of wedge it out or hit it out, and I have 60-70 yards in sometimes.

“There’s times and pin positions that change that game plan. But today with it being like this out, we figured let’s just kind of send it around here.”

That’s not to say Thomas didn’t play smart. He played to angles and took his medicine when needed. Even though he played his final seven holes with two bogeys and no birdies, Thomas pointed to an impressive shot he hit on the par-3 16th.

After pulling his tee ball left, he faced a 40-yard chip from the fescue. He then chopped an 8-iron that landed about 3 feet in front of him and rolled up onto the green to about 10 feet.

“I would put that at a one in 20 or 25 (chances) to get up and down,” said Thomas, who did miss the par putt.

Thomas, 25, may not have a stellar Open record so far – he was T-52 in his debut in 2016 and missed the cut last year. But his comfort with links golf seems to be growing by the round.

“I know he’s enjoyed coming out here to work and practice,” said Zach Johnson, the 2015 British Open champion who missed his first three career cuts in the oldest major championship. “As far as his game goes, there’s no flaws. I mean, he kills it. His short game is really good, and he’s in control of it, and he’s got a great caddie on the bag (Jimmy Johnson) that knows how to win. So they’re a lethal combination.

“You know, it comes down to probably making putts rather than lipping out putts or what have you … but his game’s certainly good enough to win here or multiple, for that matter.”

Thomas, the world’s second-ranked golfer who captured his first major last summer at the PGA Championship, remembers as a kid, even before he was a teenager, pulling some all-nighters to watch the Open. He would play video games all night with his cousin.

“And when he would go to bed, I would continue to stay up and watch the Open,” Thomas said. “It’s just so much fun to watch this tournament. It’s even more fun to play in it.”

And even more fun to win it.