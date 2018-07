The 147th Open Championship began Thursday in Carnoustie, Scotland over a dry and fast course.

After more than 14 hours of play, Kevin Kisner held the solo lead at 5-under par. And, of course, the bunkers and burns had their way with the world’s best golfers. And we even had a few birdies.

Here is a look at Round 1 in photos:

2018 British Open – Photo Gallery