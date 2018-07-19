2018 British Open: Tiger Woods shows promising signs in Round 1

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Things were going so well for Tiger Woods that he didn’t have to mark a par putt until the eighth hole Thursday at Carnoustie. The wind was pretty mild, he was peppering fairways with a highly conservative approach off the tee and taking advantage on the greens.

Finally it looked like Woods was going to put himself near the top of the leaderboard to start a major championship.

A half moon hung above the 18th green by the time he wrapped it up after 8 p.m. local time and the shine of his opening round of the British Open had long since worn off. He was also sporting black adhesive strips on the back of his neck, something he offered few details on other than to say it’s been “bugging him for a while,” and deserves to be monitored going into the weekend.

In the end, an even-par round of 71 had him T-32 and five shots behind leader Kevin Kisner and once again lamenting a good round that could have been special but wasn’t.

“The guys weren’t doing much this afternoon and I felt like if I could shoot something under par today, it would be good,” Woods said. “I got off to a great start. I birdied 1 and birdied 4 and I was right there. I had an 8 iron into 6 and looking like I could really do something here. Unfortunately, it didn’t quire turn out that way.”

Guys didn’t do much in the afternoon because the wind really picked up and reached ferocious status at times when Woods was on the back nine. After a birdie-filled morning, “Carnasty” was living up to its reputation as the toughest course in the Open rotation. On-course leaderboards were stagnant the entire afternoon because just a small handful of players in the afternoon wave managed under-par rounds and none came close to matching Kisner’s 66 in the 7:52 a.m. pairing.

So while Woods didn’t seem openly pleased with his day, there’s no question this was a strong performance and one which kept him firmly in the mix entering Friday’s Round 2 tee time with Russell Knox and Hideki Matsuyama.

Perhaps most impressive was Woods’ prowess around the greens, where he pulled off a handful of shots better than one would think for his first go at this major championship since 2015. Facing a circus-type putt at No. 5 from well off and under the green, he rolled a lengthy uphill putt inches from the cup for a tap-in par.

He showed equally deft touch on the next hole, the par-5 6th, giving himself a look at birdie with his third shot from a bunker where he short sided himself into a tricky downhill slope.

Woods has always been able to see and execute those shots in innovative fashion, with several possibilities to fuel his inner golf nerd.

“This is how the game should be played. It should be creative. It should be played on the ground,” Woods said. “You can utilize the ground as an ally. When we play home in the States, that’s not the case. Everything is going straight up in the air, but this is very different. … I mean, you can roll the ball 100 yards if you wanted to, or you can throw it straight up in the air. I like having those options.”

Here there are options off every tee as well with fairways that propel golf balls at every turn, and Woods opted for the conservative approach there. He hit driver once and 3-wood twice and was rewarded with 13 of 15 fairways in regulation, leading to 13 of 18 greens hit.

He was 2 under for the day and inside the top 10 when he made the turn. He was walking with a certain swagger we’re beginning to see each time he gets on a roll. He walks faster. He keeps his eyes forward and assumes a blank expression. He seems completely dialed in just like the old days, presumably because this comeback isn’t new anymore and he’s getting tired of top-10 finishes while his career wins total remains at 79.

He might be a little more chatty with playing partners and acknowledge the occasional kid wishing him well, but the rest of it looks just like it did before the first of four back procedures.

Woods got a tad sloppy with a bad 3-putt for bogey at the par-3 13th and he made par at each par-5 on the back nine, killing his chances at the low afternoon round, but he pulled it together and played the brutal three-hole finishing stretch at even par.

That was the most important thing when Woods dropped his final putt on 18 after a 5-hour round, one which began at 3:21 p.m. local time and included some lengthy tee box waits on the back nine.

Keep in mind it was his latest tee time of the year and this is a guy who usually wakes up around 4 a.m. and works out. Mental and physical fatigue had to have played a factor down the stretch, and the fact that he showed so much promise early and kept it together late means his chances at the claret jug are alive and well with rain in the forecast for Friday morning.

If there’s a similar discrepancy in scoring and Woods continues to stay in the fairway, it’s easy to see him climbing into the top 10 by Friday afternoon and getting into contention at a major for the first time in three years.

The fans at Carnoustie would welcome it as they did all day Thursday, showing a more subtle touch than their American counterparts. Even playing partner Irish Open winner Knox was reduced to a fan when asked if he was in awe playing with Woods.

“I mean, I’m not going to lie,” Knox said. “He’s a person which I’ve seen on the range in the past and, I mean, he’s almost like a mythical figure.”

That may be true in Knox’ mind, but Woods showed Thursday his history on the links is still unfolding in front of our eyes.