Andres Romero 'really happy' after 7-under at Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Andres Romero said he felt like he was hitting the ball well recently – even if the results didn’t back that claim up.

That wasn’t the case Thursday, as the Argentinian golfer took an early lead at the Barbasol Championship by shooting a 7-under 65 at Champions at Keene Trace. He recorded eight birdies, and only bogeyed one hole.

The total placed him atop the leaderboard after the morning rounds, two strokes ahead until the afternoon, when Troy Merritt bested him by three shots.

Merritt, a 32-year-old Iowa native who last won on the PGA Tour in 2015, shot a sizzling 6-under in his final nine holes to go to 10-under for the day and seize the lead from Romero entering Friday’s second round.

“He says he’s really happy with the score, the 7-under, but he doesn’t know if it’s going to hold or not,” said Romero’s caddie, Angel Monguzzi, who served as his translator after Thursday’s round.

Romero got out to a hot start, recording birdies on four of the first six holes, including the 573-yard, par-5 second and the 516-yard, par-5 sixth.

His roughest stretch came on the back nine, where he recorded three pars and a bogey on the first four holes. He rebounded with three birdies in his last five holes. He finished the round by hitting 13 of 18 greens.

“He really just missed a couple of putts on 9, 10, a short chip on 11,” Monguzzi said. “… Then he came back with a couple of birdies and felt pretty good. He played very well.”

Romero, 37, last won a tournament in June 2017 at the BMW International Open in Germany. He last won a PGA Tour event back in 2008 at Zurich Classic in New Orleans, the same year he was named the tour’s rookie of the year.

He’s had mixed results in his first three PGA tournaments this year, missing the cut twice and finishing seventh at the John Deere Classic last week in Illinois.

But he apparently has an infatuation with the Barbasol Championship. Romero made the cut the first three years of the tournament, finishing as high as 10th in 2015. The Barbasol Championship was previously held in Alabama before moving to Kentucky this year.

“He didn’t really notice that he plays Barbasol very good, but it’s true,” Monguzzi said. “He really liked the golf course in Alabama, but it was a lot hotter than here. He feels really comfortable on this golf course. Birdieing every par-5 is a huge deal for him.”