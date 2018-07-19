VIDEO: Brandon Stone's ball heads OB, then gets unbelievable lucky bounce

Bouncing one off the grandstand on the approach to Carnoustie’s 18th? History has proven that can be a disastrous strategy.

But it can be a rewarding one as well.

Nineteen years after Jean Van de Velde got a horrific bounce off a grandstand here on his way to fumbling away the Open, Brandon Stone may’ve experienced an opposite form of luck.

The South African had a nice 3-under round going on Day 1 at the 2018 British Open as he played the par-4 18th, but his second shot from the left rough came out left. The ball was heading right for the left grandstand, which is at least five yards out of bounds.

This was going to be a disaster. Until…

A slightly better bounce than Van de Velde's 😅 pic.twitter.com/MGa0DdTNKo — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 19, 2018

Oh. Wow. What a break!

Stone goes from probably a double bogey or worse to a pretty simple par, which he did indeed make to complete a 3-under 68 that has him T-3 and just two back.

This reaction from Stone immediately after contact shows that he knew his ball was finishing out of bounds.

So yeah, you don’t need to tell him how fortunate that bounce to keep the ball in play was.

Will he pull a reverse Van de Velde and turn a great break into a win? A long way to go for last week’s Scottish Open champion, but he’ll certainly take this good bit of fortune and run with it.