2018 British Open: Danny Willett gets in hunt early, fades late

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Danny Willett finally returned a sub-70 score in a major for the first time since winning the 2016 Masters.

He should be leading the 147th British Open.

The Englishman climbed onto the leaderboard early at Carnoustie in Round 1, finishing at 2-under 69. At one point, he was tied for the lead at 4 under with South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen. He reached that number after a birdie at the par-3 13th. Dropped shots at the last two holes spoiled an otherwise stellar day.

Willett missed a 5-foot par putt at 17 after missing the green. He failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker at 18. Those weren’t the only blemishes. Willett missed birdie putts from inside 15 feet at the 16th, three-putted the par-5 14th and missed a 10-foot birdie putt at 12.

He could easily have been 6 or 7 under.

“It’s definitely nice to be standing here after shooting a relatively stress-free 69,” Willett said. “You look at the number as a whole and not how we finish or how we start. It’s a number in the 60s.”

It’s his first number in the 60s since a final-round 67 won him the green jacket. The 30-year-old has only made one cut in the majors since the start of the 2017 season – 76th in last year’s British Open. His score average in majors is 75.08 over that stretch. His nadir came with an opening 81 in last year’s U.S. Open, after which he withdrew.

Willett’s travails since his semi-surprise win at Augusta are well documented. He’s changed his caddie and his coach since – he’s now with Sean Foley – had a shoulder injury and plunged from a career high of ninth in the Official World Golf Ranking in October 2016 to 462nd in May this year. He’s currently 320th. Willett referred to dark times when he stepped off Carnoustie’s 18th green. How dark?

“Pitch black,” he said. “It wasn’t good for a while, but that’s kind of the situation we were in, and we’re fighting, swinging it a little bit on and off, and the body being really uncooperative.”

Willett’s shoulder injury was so severe he admitted to popping pain killers on a daily basis to try to tee it up.

“It wasn’t fun getting on the plane and wondering if you were actually going to be able to play,” he said. “Not a nice place to be.

“I’m pretty hopeful we’ll never be in as dark a place as we were. But by the same token, this is a strange, odd game. You get ebbs and flows and hit a low point, but I’ve really enjoyed golf the last six, seven weeks.”

So he should. He has two top 10s in his last five starts, and three top 20s. He arrived at Carnoustie fresh off a T-19 in the Scottish Open, a T-6 in the Irish Open, missed cuts in the French and U.S. Open and a T-8 in the Italian Open.

“We’ve come a good ways,” he said.

He’s still got a long way to go, but he’s made a good start in the 147th Open.