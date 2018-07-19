2018 British Open: Live blog, Round 1

The Open Championship is here!

We’ll be tracking all of the action from Carnoustie. Follow all Round 1 progress below:

UPDATE No. 6 (6:35 a.m. ET): Van Rooyen bogeys 18 but is in with a 4-under 67. That’s the low score in the clubhouse by two, with Danny Willett and Matthew Southgate firing 2-under 69s.

Rooyen still only co-leads overall, as Kevin Kisner has made back-to-back birdies to move to 4 under through 14.

UPDATE No. 5 (6:10 a.m. ET): Jon Rahm drives the third green! That’s a 350-yard hole he drives and make a two-putt birdie. That moves him to 1 under. (Ignore the 407-yard caption in the below tweet, the hole is about 60 yards less than that.)

John Rahm drives the green on the par 4, third hole – it's 407 yards! Full scoring https://t.co/gVDayzkpiZ pic.twitter.com/WuChfNUILc — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2018

UPDATE No. 4 (6 a.m. ET): The defending champ is out with some fire!

Jordan Spieth birdies Nos. 2 and 4 to quickly move to 2 under. He’s three back and T-6 at the moment. Van Rooyen still leads at 5 under (with one to play).

UPDATE No. 3 (5:30 a.m. ET): Danny Willett birdies the 13th and ties van Rooyen for the lead at 4 under!

The 2016 Masters champ has found some form again of late with a pair of top 10s (and an additional top 20) in his last five starts.

UPDATE No. 2 (4:35 a.m. ET): Van Rooyen birdies the 11th to keep the solo lead at 4 under.

Some background on the South African: He’s a 28-year-old ranked 144th in the world. His pro career started on the Sunshine Tour in 2013 and mainly found himself there until early 2017. He earned his first pro win with a victory on the Sunshine Tour in February 2017.

He then moved to the Challenge Tour, where he won in October. That propelled him to a third-place finish on the money list and earned him a European Tour card. In his first European Tour season, van Rooyen has a runner-up (Joburg Open) and three other top 10s. That includes a T-4 at the Irish Open, where he led after 54 holes.

This is his major championship debut.

UPDATE No. 1 (4:05 a.m. ET): Welcome to the Open!

Your early leader … Erik van Rooyen. Yep, the South African is out in 3-under 33. He leads by one over Danny Willett (2 under through eight). Phil Mickelson is among those just two back in a tie for fourth at 1 under.

