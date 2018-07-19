2018 British Open: Mental mistakes down stretch costly for Jordan Spieth

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Jordan Spieth’s opening-round 72 at the British Open was best summed up in one phrase: brain cramp.

With mostly solid ballstriking and renewed confidence on the greens, Spieth let himself down with a handful of strategic mistakes, capped off by his approach to the par-4 15th.

“I missed it into the location where the only pot bunker where I could actually get in trouble, and it plugged deep into it,” Spieth said. “It was a really, really poor decision on the second shot, and that cost me.”

Looking refreshed and thriving again in the baked-out links setting, Spieth and caddie Michael Greller carved their way around a course he first played Monday afternoon. The defending champion reached 3 under through 11 holes. Then a brilliant up-and-down at the par-3 13th masked a missed tee shot, followed by a nice break at the par-5 14th after a conservative tee shot. The 24-year-old reached the finishing stretch within two shots of Kevin Kisner’s lead.

Cautious plays from the tee that served him well most of the day caught up to Spieth at the 15th. Approaching the 472-yard par 4 from 60 yards behind playing partners Justin Rose and Hideki Matsuyama, Spieth underclubbed and finished in a deep stacked-sod bunker 30 yards short of the green.

“The problem was on the second shot, I should have hit enough club to reach the front of the green, and even if it goes 20 yards over the green, it’s an easy up-and-down,” he said.

A sideways bunker shot and an inability to get up and down led to double bogey. Spieth bogeyed the par-3 16th after missing the green far right, then pushed his tee shot into Barry Burn on the 18th, capping off a 4-over stretch.

Following the round, Spieth lamented a “missed opportunity” on a “stress-free” day that he said mirrored his 2018 issues: unacceptable course management mistakes.

“I was putting the ball where I needed to, having maybe no more than a few feet for par on every hole. It was just a clean round of golf,” he said.

While Spieth admitted to tactical mistakes, most were born out of a cautiousness and not out of frustration. His 28 putts were made with what appeared to be a more consistent pre-shot routine and forward press. His grasp of greens he dubbed “boring” had him consulting his green-reading book during the round, but never in a desperate search for answers.

Spieth’s energy seemed intense but not as frenetic and chatty as he has been in struggling to his worst season on the PGA Tour. Rose appeared to do as much post-shot analysis with his caddie.

Most of all, Spieth exuded a confidence that he is still in the championship.

“I think I’m certainly in a recoverable situation,” he said. “I imagine this is as easy as the course could play. So I don’t see the winning score being any better than it was in 2007 with tomorrow’s forecasted tough conditions and Sunday’s forecasted heavy winds. I think wherever it is Saturday night, it comes back on Sunday too.

“So it’s not a bad place to be.”

Asked if he thought 5 under could win, Spieth sounded like a British Open veteran.

“Yeah, for sure. 5 over could win it,” he said. “15 under could win it.”