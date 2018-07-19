2018 British Open: What Tiger Woods said after opening 71

Tiger Woods fired an even-par 71 in the opening round of the British Open.

Here’s what he had to say to Golf Channel’s Steve Sands in a post-round interview Thursday at Carnoustie:

On how he felt about his play Thursday:

“I think it played a little on the quick side out there this afternoon, the balls were definitely rolling and I thought I played a pretty solid round and unfortunately I didn’t take care of both par 5s. I had 8-iron into both of them, and made par on both of those and had a little three-wiggle there on 13. So the round certainly could’ve been a little bit better.”

On the differences between Carnoustie and 2006 Hoylake:

“Speed-wise (they are) about the same, but these fairways are so much more difficult to hit because they’ve got so much more slope in them. Hoylake’s very flat, this is not anything but flat. Quite a few balls are going down the middle of the fairway (and) end up in bad spots.”

On the KT Tape on his neck and whether it affected him during the round:

“I’ve been taped up, bandaged up and just you were able to see this one. It’s no big deal, (you’ve) just got to play.”