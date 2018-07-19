2018 British Open: Tiger Woods shows up Thursday with KT Tape on neck

Tiger Woods hasn’t even begun his opening round at the British Open, and he’s already thrown everyone for a bit of a loop Thursday.
The 42-year-old has arrived on the grounds at Carnoustie, and he did so with a bit of a curiosity … sporting KT Tape on his neck.
For a guy in the midst of a comeback from injuries, this development has caused a bit of a concern among fans.
But USA Today’s Steve DiMeglio noted, through Woods’ camp, that there is no cause for concern here.
So for now, take it for what it is. We’ll continue to be on the lookout. Woods tees off in his opening round at 10:21 a.m. ET.
