2018 British Open: Tiger Woods shows up Thursday with KT Tape on neck

Tiger Woods hasn’t even begun his opening round at the British Open, and he’s already thrown everyone for a bit of a loop Thursday.

The 42-year-old has arrived on the grounds at Carnoustie, and he did so with a bit of a curiosity … sporting KT Tape on his neck.

For a guy in the midst of a comeback from injuries, this development has caused a bit of a concern among fans.

But USA Today’s Steve DiMeglio noted, through Woods’ camp, that there is no cause for concern here.

Per his camp: @TigerWoods woke up with stiff neck, put on KT tape and quickly felt better. No big deal, nothing major. — Steve DiMeglio (@Steve_DiMeglio) July 19, 2018

So for now, take it for what it is. We’ll continue to be on the lookout. Woods tees off in his opening round at 10:21 a.m. ET.