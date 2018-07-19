2018 British Open: Tiger Woods stumbles late, battles to even-par 71

Tiger Woods started fast and then battled. It all added up to a respectable round in the end.

The 42-year-old fired an even-par 71 on Thursday at the British Open to find himself five shots back of leader Kevin Kisner after 18 holes at Carnoustie. He reached the clubhouse in a tie for 33rd.

It was a solid opening day for Woods, especially with this being his first British Open round in three years, although one can’t help but think it could’ve been a few better.

One major after a disastrous triple bogey start, Woods played his opening hole to perfection at Carnoustie.

An iron off the tee split the fairway, he knocked his approach to 8 feet and drained the putt for an opening birdie. Three holes later, Woods finessed his approach to 5 feet beyond the hole and coaxed in the birdie putt to move to 2 under.

It was a fast start, and Woods was within three right away.

As he encountered the middle of the front nine, it seemed the chance for an extremely hot start was there, too.

But he couldn’t capitalize.

After a flailed approach right, Woods nearly drained a 40-foot birdie putt from a valley right of the green – but the ball stopped one revolution short of dropping. The following hole, a par 5, Woods had just an 8-iron in for his second after a mammoth drive, but pulled his approach into a bunker and then whiffed on a 6-footer for birdie from there.

Still, he managed a promising opening 2-under 34 after it all.

But the conditions got windier and even more firm around that time, and Woods began to struggle with his game. A drive into a bunker at the 10th led to bogey. Woods followed with a 25-foot birdie putt at the 11th but then made an ugly three-putt bogey from 25 feet at the 13th.

He then scrambled for much of the remainder of the round. Woods tacked on a bogey at the 15th to fall to even par but made nice up and downs (draining a pair of putts in the 4-5 foot range) at the holes in between to avoid dropping more strokes.

He also had to make a 4-footer at 17 for par. Woods followed with a par at the 18th as well.

The 14-time major champion looked in control over the first several holes, but his ball-striking started to falter to a degree on the back nine. A couple of loose drives into bunkers came up, as did some lackluster approaches.

His speed had been so good on the greens on the front nine, but Woods kept leaving putts woefully short on the backside. He missed a pair of short putts but had to drain so many others on the day because of comebackers he left himself.

It was clear Thursday that Woods is employing an extremely conservative strategy off the tee. He hit just one driver and only a couple of 3-woods, the rest being irons. That’s no surprise, but the extent of the conservatism did take us back a little

Considering the start, Woods’ final score on the day is a bit disappointing. But the conditions definitely got windier and tougher throughout the day. And in the end, he’s only five back heading into a second round (where he will get an earlier tee time).

All in all, an up and down day – oh that started by the way with people concerned about the KT Tape he had on his neck when he arrived to the course. Woods iterated though that the tape was really a non-issue.

It certainly didn’t seem to stop him at all during the round. And even with a tough finish, unlike the U.S. Open, Woods is right in this through 18 holes.