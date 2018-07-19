Brittany Lincicome shoots 78 in opening round at Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Brittany Lincicome sent her first shot on the PGA Tour 268 yards down the fairway.

“OK, I’m off,” said a laughing Lincicome, providing a positive vibe before the gallery following her Thursday at the Barbasol Championship could applaud.

The fifth woman in history to play alongside men in a PGA Tour event finished the first round with a 6-over-par 78, tied for last place after the 132-player field’s morning rounds.

“I knew (the men) were going to out-drive me by a bunch today, so I tried not to overswing,” Lincicome, 32, said. “I feel like I drove it really well, felt like I was hitting it really far and pretty straight most times. Just a couple bad shots on the par 3s.”

Two of the shortest holes at Keene Trace Golf Club helped sink Lincicome’s score. She carded a double-bogey on the 205-yard 18th (she started the round on the 10th) after she hit her first shot in the water. And she tripled-bogeyed the 191-yard seventh hole, where she overshot the green and left her second shot well short.

“Maybe too much adrenaline on one and too little on the other,” said Lincicome’s husband Dewald Gouws. “But take away those two shots and she should be really proud of what she did.”

Otherwise, Lincicome finished with one birdie and two bogeys.

“She hits her driver well. She’s a very solid player,” said Sam Ryder, who shot a 4-under 68 playing in Lincicome’s group. “It’s a little different. I think she had some nerves early, but she’s the sweetest person in the world. We had a good time.”

At least 15 family members and friends, according to Gouws, were among the large crowd following Lincicome through the first nine holes.

“It’s a special week, regardless of the outcome,” Gouws said. “Love for her to do well, but we’re all proud of her regardless.”

By the end of the round, Lincicome’s cousin Megan Meadows said the number of family and friends had swelled to 30. Meadows made the three-hour drive from Point Pleasant, West Virginia, to see Lincicome play in person for the first time since 2007. She normally watches on television but brought her son to see a member of their family make history.

“I’m not used to this many people following her,” Meadows said.

A birdie on the par-4 third hole was the highlight of the round. Lincicome sank a 29-foot putt, evoking cheers as Gouws hugged and high-fived half a dozen people.

“Oh my gosh, elated,” Gouws said. “Phenomenal putt. When that one poured in, I thought she was going to light it up.”

From there, Lincicome parred five of the next six holes, with the trouble at No. 7 and a missed short putt for birdie on the final hole stalling what could have been a solid finish to the round.

“The greens were just a little bit slower than I anticipated, but (Friday) I’ll whack it a little bit harder,” she said.

Lincicome is set to tee off at 1:39 p.m. during Friday’s second round.

“I’ll probably still be nervous, and I’m obviously nowhere near making the cut,” Lincicome said. “But I’ll still be inside the ropes with the guys. It’s such a cool feeling, such a different feeling.”