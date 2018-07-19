VIDEO: Brittany Lincicome stripes opening driver at Barbasol Championship

Brittany Lincicome is making her PGA Tour debut this week at the Barbasol Championship. She started it off in style.

The LPGA player began her tournament Thursday at the par-4 10th at Keene Trace Golf Club and didn’t deviate from her fashion, as she took out a driver.

It was an ideal opening tee shot for Lincicome:

A moment she'll remember forever.@LPGA golfer @Brittany1Golf splits the middle of the fairway with her first career shot on TOUR @BarbasolChampKY 💪 pic.twitter.com/jiYpF6sE5X — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 19, 2018

The video doesn’t show where the ball lands, but ShotLink provides the answer: 268 yards down the right side of the fairway.

That’s just what you want especially on a pressure-packed tee shot.

Lincicome would go on to hit her 121-yard approach to 17 feet and two-putt for par.

The 32-year-old has been all smiles this week, and more shots like that would ensure she really enjoys her week on the PGA Tour.