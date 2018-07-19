Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening 71 at British Open

Tiger Woods started the 2018 British Open with an even-par 71.
Here’s a look at the highlights from his Thursday at Carnoustie:
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Brittany Lincicome sent her first shot on the PGA Tour 268 yards down the fairway. “OK, I’m off,” (…)
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Things were going so well for Tiger Woods that he didn’t have to mark a par putt until the eighth hole (…)
The sleep deprivation continues for golf fans throughout the Western Hemisphere Friday wanting to watch live TV coverage of the 147th Open (…)
The abundance of live TV coverage continues Friday for those wanting to watch the 147th Open Championship. Round 2 play begins at (…)
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. – Brittany Lincicome has shot a 6-over 78 in the first round of the Barbasol Championship, leaving the LPGA Tour (…)
Brandon Stone is having quite the week. The 25-year-old South African closed in 60 at the Scottish Open to win that event and earn a spot in (…)
Tiger Woods fired an even-par 71 in the opening round of the British Open. Here’s what he had to say to Golf Channel’s Steve (…)
The 147th Open Championship began Thursday in Carnoustie, Scotland over a dry and fast course. After more than 14 hours of play, Kevin (…)
We didn’t go into Thursday thinking the fiercest battle in the opening round at Carnoustie would be the one for luckiest shot. But (…)
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – How firm and fast are these fairways at Carnoustie? Consider that on Tuesday, Justin Thomas knocked a 5-iron (…)
