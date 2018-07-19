Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening 71 at British Open

Tiger Woods had a thing for bunkers Thursday, like this one No. 14. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Tiger Woods started the 2018 British Open with an even-par 71.

Here’s a look at the highlights from his Thursday at Carnoustie:

Tiger opens with textbook birdie at No. 1:

Tiger birdies No. 4 to move to 2 under:

Tiger nearly jars birdie putt from off green at No. 5:

Tiger buries long birdie putt at No. 11:

Tiger closes with par at No. 18 for 71:

