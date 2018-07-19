VIDEO: Ian Poulter's ball bounces over water, through bunker on unfathomably lucky shot

We didn’t go into Thursday thinking the fiercest battle in the opening round at Carnoustie would be the one for luckiest shot. But here we are.

Brandon Stone offered a really compelling candidate earlier Thursday at the British Open when his approach at the 18th was heading well out of bounds and stunningly ricocheted off a grandstand and came back into play.

Yet, it’s possible his incredible luck was topped in the afternoon.

That’s because Ian Poulter had this shot happen on his own approach to the 18th at the end of the day:

Ian Poulter hit probably the luckiest shot of his life and his reaction tells the tale. Jean van de Velde probably threw the remote at his TV pic.twitter.com/LnEDMrz7iv — Born Salty (@cjzero) July 19, 2018

Wait, what? That really happened?

We’re talking a huge bounce over a burn, which was lucky enough. Then his ball goes into a pot bunker and somehow scurries out, an even more unfathomable occurrence. Now combine those happening on the same shot and think of the odds.

Let’s also add the racing ball coming out of the bunker soft enough to finish harmlessly left of the green, because if it fired out of the bunker hard the ball may very well have trundled out of bounds left.

All in all, this scenario was just ludicrous. The Englishman knew it, too, as his bemused reaction showed.

Poulter used the break to his advantage, too, as he finished out a par for a 2-over 73.

As they say, there are no pictures on the scorecard. But we definitely wish they were required for this par.