Jhonattan Vegas has visa issues, barely makes British Open tee time

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Jhonattan Vegas teed off in his second British Open at 10:31 a.m. local time Thursday. But he almost didn’t.

A week earlier, Vegas found out that his visa had expired and was stuck in Houston. Even worse, UPS had what Vegas described as mechanical issues and his new passport was delayed. Plus, bad weather had delayed his connecting flight into New York City on Tuesday.

“Everything seems to be against me,” Vegas said two days ago. “… This is going from bad to worse but I will do everything to get to my tee time.”

That face when you realized you visa to the UK is expired the same day you were supposed to travel. La cara cuando te das cuenta que tu visa al Reino Unido está vencida el mismo días que viajas. 😡😡🤬🤬🤬😡😡 pic.twitter.com/lztAcLUNN0 — Jhonattan Vegas (@JhonattanVegas) July 12, 2018

Yet, Vegas was able to find a flight and landed in Glasgow, about two hours from Carnoustie, at about 8:45 a.m. He then hopped on a helicopter and rushed to the course.

By 9:50 a.m. Vegas was on the driving range in his golf attire – a pink Nike shirt, white pants and white shoes. Waiting for him was his caddie, Ruben Yorio, among others, along with two staff bags, one Mizuno and the other Titleist, and several clubs. His normal clubs hadn’t arrived.

Vegas worked through the makeshift set, which included Mizuno irons and TaylorMade woods. While hitting the TaylorMade driver, Vegas asked for a tool to adjust it. Someone had to rush to go find one.

Through it all, Vegas was smiling. As he walked off the range after about 20 minutes and headed to the chipping area, he quoted Allen Iverson.

“Practice?! Practice?!” Vegas said. “Who needs practice?!”

With new clubs and some adrenaline surely flowing, it will be interesting to see how Vegas performs Thursday.