WATCH Jordan Spieth pull off crazy putt that skirts bunker at British Open

It doesn’t matter how huge Jordan Spieth’s putting woes may be: he’s still magical with the flatstick.

The defending British Open champion is off to a strong start at Carnoustie as he creeps toward the lead in Round 1 after a few birdies. And you don’t charge toward the top at a major without a bit of daring play.

Spieth provided that Thursday at the par-3 eighth, where he decided to tempt fate by hitting a birdie putt from below the green that skirted the edge of a bunker. Actually, skirted doesn’t do it justice. Spieth used the slope funneling into the pot bunker in his putt!

Anyway, quite a risky, crazy putt for a man who has had tremendous struggles with the flatstick this season … but Spieth pulled off the miracle:

Want to know what's considered 'living on the edge' at Carnoustie? This from @JordanSpieth. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/mhcsA7M38R — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 19, 2018

Now, that’s the look of an Open champion right there.

Spieth did indeed clean up the remainder for par to complete an incredible up and down. You can never doubt this man’s creativity.